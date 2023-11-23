The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) are favored (-5.5) to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. The contest airs on FOX. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -5.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Wildcats have put together a 5-0-0 record against the spread.

Arizona has played as a favorite of -225 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

Michigan State are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Spartans have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 5 100% 99.6 173.6 63 124.4 159.9 Michigan State 1 25% 74 173.6 61.4 124.4 143.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Arizona vs Michigan State Insights & Trends

The Wildcats score 38.2 more points per game (99.6) than the Spartans give up (61.4).

Arizona has a 5-0 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when putting up more than 61.4 points.

The Spartans score 11 more points per game (74) than the Wildcats give up (63).

When it scores more than 63 points, Michigan State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 5-0-0 4-0 2-3-0 Michigan State 2-2-0 0-0 1-3-0

Arizona vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Michigan State 15-2 Home Record 12-2 6-4 Away Record 4-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.