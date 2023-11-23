Will Dontayvion Wicks Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dontayvion Wicks did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 12 matchup against the Detroit Lions starts at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday. Take a look at Wicks' stats below.
Wicks' season stats include 331 yards on 20 receptions (16.6 per catch) and one touchdown, plus one carry for one yard. He has been targeted 32 times.
Dontayvion Wicks Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Packers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Josiah Deguara (DNP/hip): 8 Rec; 65 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Luke Musgrave (DNP/abdomen): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Packers vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: November 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Wicks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|32
|20
|331
|121
|1
|16.6
Wicks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|4
|2
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Saints
|6
|4
|45
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|4
|2
|28
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|4
|4
|49
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|4
|3
|51
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|5
|3
|91
|0
