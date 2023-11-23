The UCLA Bruins (4-1) will welcome in the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at TBA ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at TBA ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at TBA ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 52.1% from the field last season, 11.3 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Bruins allowed to opponents.

In games Gonzaga shot better than 40.8% from the field, it went 26-3 overall.

The Bulldogs were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bruins finished 147th.

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 25.4 more points per game (86.1) than the Bruins allowed (60.7).

Gonzaga had a 26-5 record last season when putting up more than 60.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA Stats Insights

The Bruins are shooting 49.1% from the field, 11.6% higher than the 37.5% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, UCLA has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.5% from the field.

The Bruins are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at ninth.

The Bruins score 8.7 more points per game (73.2) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (64.5).

UCLA is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 87.0 points.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Gonzaga fared better at home last year, putting up 92.9 points per game, compared to 84.8 per game in away games.

The Bulldogs ceded 69.4 points per game last year at home, which was 9.0 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (78.4).

When it comes to three-pointers, Gonzaga fared worse when playing at home last year, sinking 7.4 threes per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 40.0% percentage in road games.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UCLA scored 8.0 more points per game at home (77.8) than away (69.8).

The Bruins conceded 57.5 points per game at home last season, and 61.4 away.

UCLA made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 Eastern Oregon W 123-57 McCarthey Athletic Center 11/20/2023 Purdue L 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Syracuse W 76-57 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/23/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield - McCarthey Athletic Center 12/2/2023 USC - MGM Grand Garden Arena

UCLA Upcoming Schedule