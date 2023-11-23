The UCLA Bruins (4-1) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, airing at TBA ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Gonzaga vs. UCLA matchup.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at TBA ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at TBA ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Betting Trends (2022-23)

Gonzaga went 14-20-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 19 Bulldogs games went over the point total.

UCLA covered 17 times in 34 games with a spread last year.

In Bruins games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Gonzaga is 15th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (fourth-best).

With odds of +3000, Gonzaga has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

UCLA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 With odds of +3000, UCLA has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.