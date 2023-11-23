Thursday's contest that pits the Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) versus the UCLA Bruins (4-1) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-60 in favor of Gonzaga, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at TBA ET on November 23.

According to our computer prediction, Gonzaga should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 4.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 138.5 over/under.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: Gonzaga -4.5

Gonzaga -4.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Gonzaga -210, UCLA +170

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 75, UCLA 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Gonzaga vs. UCLA

Pick ATS: Gonzaga (-4.5)



Gonzaga (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (138.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gonzaga Performance Insights

Gonzaga was the best team in the nation in points scored (86.1 per game) and 274th in points allowed (73.4) last season.

With 34.3 rebounds per game and 28.6 rebounds conceded, the Bulldogs were 44th and 41st in the nation, respectively, last year.

At 16.2 assists per game, Gonzaga was 16th-best in the nation last year.

The Bulldogs were 166th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.5 per game) and 17th-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%) last year.

Last season, Gonzaga was 300th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (8.3 per game) and 256th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.9%).

Last year, Gonzaga attempted 67.7% of its shots from inside the arc, and 32.3% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 76.5% of Gonzaga's buckets were 2-pointers, and 23.5% were 3-pointers.

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins put up 73.2 points per game (218th in college basketball) while allowing 54.2 per outing (sixth in college basketball). They have a +95 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19 points per game.

UCLA wins the rebound battle by an average of 12.2 boards. It records 35.2 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 23.

UCLA makes 3.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 3.8 (354th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

UCLA has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 11.4 (141st in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (151st in college basketball).

