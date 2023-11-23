Gonzaga vs. UCLA November 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) play the UCLA Bruins (4-1) at TBA ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
Gonzaga vs. UCLA Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: TBA ET
- Favorite: Gonzaga (-4.5)
- Total: 138.5
- TV: ESPN2
Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)
- Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Anton Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
UCLA Players to Watch
- Graham Ike: 16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Watson: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ryan Nembhard: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Hickman: 14.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Braden Huff: 14.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Gonzaga vs. UCLA Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Gonzaga Rank
|Gonzaga AVG
|UCLA AVG
|UCLA Rank
|1st
|86.1
|Points Scored
|74.1
|119th
|274th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|60.7
|7th
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|16th
|16.2
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|9.2
|9th
