The Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) play the UCLA Bruins (4-1) at TBA ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Gonzaga Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)

Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Anton Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA Players to Watch

Graham Ike: 16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK Watson: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Ryan Nembhard: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

11 PTS, 4 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Hickman: 14.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Braden Huff: 14.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG UCLA AVG UCLA Rank 1st 86.1 Points Scored 74.1 119th 274th 73.4 Points Allowed 60.7 7th 44th 34.3 Rebounds 32.2 147th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.1 310th 16th 16.2 Assists 14.4 81st 40th 10.4 Turnovers 9.2 9th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.