The UCLA Bruins (4-1) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at TBA ET. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gonzaga -4.5 139.5

Gonzaga vs UCLA Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs beat the spread 14 times in 37 games last year.

Gonzaga had a record of 19-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter last year (90.5%).

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this game.

UCLA put together a 17-17-0 ATS record last season.

The Bruins played as an underdog of +170 or more twice last season and won both games.

UCLA has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gonzaga 27 79.4% 86.1 160.2 73.4 134.1 154.6 UCLA 14 41.2% 74.1 160.2 60.7 134.1 137.4

Additional Gonzaga vs UCLA Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs put up 25.4 more points per game (86.1) than the Bruins allowed (60.7).

When Gonzaga totaled more than 60.7 points last season, it went 12-15 against the spread and 26-5 overall.

The Bruins averaged just 0.7 more points per game last year (74.1) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (73.4).

UCLA put together an 11-4 ATS record and a 16-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.4 points.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gonzaga 14-20-0 12-16 19-15-0 UCLA 17-17-0 0-0 18-16-0

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gonzaga UCLA 14-1 Home Record 17-0 7-2 Away Record 9-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-6-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

