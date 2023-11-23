The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena as only 1.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 158.5 points.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: San Diego, California

Venue: LionTree Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa -1.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs Oklahoma Betting Records & Stats

The Hawkeyes were 13-15-0 against the spread last year.

Iowa had a record of 12-7 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter last year (63.2%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hawkeyes a 53.5% chance to win.

Oklahoma put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last year.

The Sooners had a record of 5-12 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 158.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 158.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 10 35.7% 80.1 147.8 74.7 142.2 149.6 Oklahoma 3 10.3% 67.7 147.8 67.5 142.2 134.9

Additional Iowa vs Oklahoma Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hawkeyes put up 12.6 more points per game (80.1) than the Sooners gave up (67.5).

Iowa went 12-8 against the spread and 19-6 overall last season when scoring more than 67.5 points.

The Sooners put up an average of 67.7 points per game last year, seven fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes gave up to opponents.

Oklahoma put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 6-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.7 points.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 13-15-0 11-10 15-13-0 Oklahoma 13-16-0 8-8 14-15-0

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa Oklahoma 14-3 Home Record 9-7 4-7 Away Record 2-8 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.3 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

