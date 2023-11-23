We have best bets recommendations as the Detroit Lions (8-2) head into a matchup with the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field on a three-game winning streak.

When is Lions vs. Packers?

  • Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Lions favored by eight, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (11.0 points). Put your money on the Lions.
  • The Lions have an 80.4% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Lions have won seven of the eight games they were the moneyline favorite this season (87.5%).
  • Detroit has played as a moneyline favorite of -410 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
  • The Packers have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won three of those games.
  • Green Bay has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +320 odds on them winning this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Detroit (-8)
  • The Lions have covered the spread seven times over 10 games with a set spread.
  • Detroit has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 8-point favorites.
  • The Packers have gone 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (47.5)
  • The two teams average a combined 0.1 less points per game, 47.4 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 47.5 points.
  • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 43.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the over/under in this game.
  • Lions games have gone over the point total on six of 10 occasions (60%).
  • Four of the Packers' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Sam LaPorta Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
10 49.2 4

A.J. Dillon Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
10 40.5 1 14.6 0

