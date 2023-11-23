Luke Musgrave did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers have a game against the Detroit Lions at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12. Seeking Musgrave's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Entering Week 12, Musgrave has 33 receptions for 341 yards -- 10.3 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 45 occasions.

Luke Musgrave Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Abdomen

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week: Josiah Deguara (DNP/hip): 8 Rec; 65 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Dontayvion Wicks (DNP/concussion): 20 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Packers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Musgrave 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 45 33 341 162 1 10.3

Musgrave Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 3 50 0 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 25 0 Week 3 Saints 8 6 49 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 1 0 Week 5 @Raiders 7 6 34 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 4 30 0 Week 8 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 9 Rams 4 3 51 1 Week 10 @Steelers 4 2 64 0 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 28 0

