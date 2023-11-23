Thursday's game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) and UCLA Bruins (4-1) matching up at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 75-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Gonzaga, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at TBA ET on November 23.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 75, UCLA 60

Spread & Total Prediction for UCLA vs. Gonzaga

Computer Predicted Spread: Gonzaga (-14.5)

Gonzaga (-14.5) Computer Predicted Total: 135.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins average 73.2 points per game (218th in college basketball) while giving up 54.2 per contest (sixth in college basketball). They have a +95 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.0 points per game.

UCLA is 129th in the nation at 35.2 rebounds per game. That's 12.2 more than the 23.0 its opponents average.

UCLA knocks down 3.8 three-pointers per game (354th in college basketball), 3.4 fewer than its opponents (7.2).

The Bruins score 100.2 points per 100 possessions (91st in college basketball), while giving up 74.2 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

UCLA has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.8 turnovers per game, committing 11.4 (141st in college basketball play) while forcing 13.2 (151st in college basketball).

Gonzaga Performance Insights

Gonzaga sported a top-25 offense last season, ranking best in college basketball with 86.1 points per game. Defensively, it ranked 274th with 73.4 points allowed per contest.

Last season the Bulldogs averaged 34.3 rebounds per game (44th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 28.6 rebounds per contest (41st-ranked).

With 16.2 assists per game, Gonzaga was 16th-best in college basketball in the category.

The Bulldogs were 40th in the nation with 10.4 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 128th with 12.5 forced turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs drained 7.5 three-pointers per game last season (166th-ranked in college basketball), and they sported a 37.9% three-point percentage (17th-best).

Gonzaga ranked 300th in the country with 8.3 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 256th with a 34.9% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Gonzaga attempted 41.8 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 67.7% of the shots it attempted (and 76.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.9 three-pointers per contest, which were 32.3% of its shots (and 23.5% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.