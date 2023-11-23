The UCLA Bruins (4-1) meet the Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) at TBA ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Game Information

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Adem Bona: 15.8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2 BLK
  • Sebastian Mack: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Lazar Stefanovic: 10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Dylan Andrews: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Aday Mara: 5.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1.4 BLK

Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)

  • Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
  • Anton Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nolan Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG Gonzaga AVG Gonzaga Rank
119th 74.1 Points Scored 86.1 1st
7th 60.7 Points Allowed 73.4 274th
147th 32.2 Rebounds 34.3 44th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
310th 6.1 3pt Made 7.5 166th
81st 14.4 Assists 16.2 16th
9th 9.2 Turnovers 10.4 40th

