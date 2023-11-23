UCLA vs. Gonzaga November 23 Tickets & Start Time
The UCLA Bruins (4-1) meet the Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) at TBA ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
UCLA vs. Gonzaga Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: TBA ET
- TV: ESPN2
UCLA Players to Watch
- Adem Bona: 15.8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2 BLK
- Sebastian Mack: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Dylan Andrews: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Aday Mara: 5.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1.4 BLK
Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)
- Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Anton Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
UCLA vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UCLA Rank
|UCLA AVG
|Gonzaga AVG
|Gonzaga Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|86.1
|1st
|7th
|60.7
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|274th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|34.3
|44th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|310th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|16.2
|16th
|9th
|9.2
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
