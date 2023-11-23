The UCLA Bruins (4-1) meet the Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) at TBA ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 23 Game Time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV: ESPN2

UCLA Players to Watch

Adem Bona: 15.8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2 BLK Sebastian Mack: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Dylan Andrews: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Aday Mara: 5.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1.4 BLK

Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)

Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Anton Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG Gonzaga AVG Gonzaga Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 86.1 1st 7th 60.7 Points Allowed 73.4 274th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 34.3 44th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 310th 6.1 3pt Made 7.5 166th 81st 14.4 Assists 16.2 16th 9th 9.2 Turnovers 10.4 40th

