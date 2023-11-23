The USC Trojans (2-0) will play the Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This contest is available via Fox Sports 1.

USC vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 23 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

USC Top Players (2022-23)

Drew Peterson: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Boogie Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kobe Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Tre White: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Joshua Morgan: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

Seton Hall Top Players (2022-23)

Tyrese Samuel: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK KC Ndefo: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK Kadary Richmond: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Al-Amir Dawes: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Femi Odukale: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

USC vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

USC Rank USC AVG Seton Hall AVG Seton Hall Rank 157th 72.5 Points Scored 68.4 266th 96th 67.4 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 147th 32.2 Rebounds 31.6 187th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 5.8 324th 143rd 13.5 Assists 12.2 249th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

