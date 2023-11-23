The USC Trojans (2-0) will play the Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This contest is available via Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

USC vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other USC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

USC Top Players (2022-23)

  • Drew Peterson: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Boogie Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tre White: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joshua Morgan: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Seton Hall Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyrese Samuel: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • KC Ndefo: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Kadary Richmond: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Al-Amir Dawes: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Femi Odukale: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

USC vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

USC Rank USC AVG Seton Hall AVG Seton Hall Rank
157th 72.5 Points Scored 68.4 266th
96th 67.4 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd
147th 32.2 Rebounds 31.6 187th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
274th 6.5 3pt Made 5.8 324th
143rd 13.5 Assists 12.2 249th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.