USC vs. Seton Hall November 23 Tickets & Start Time
The USC Trojans (2-0) will play the Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This contest is available via Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
USC vs. Seton Hall Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other USC Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
USC Top Players (2022-23)
- Drew Peterson: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Boogie Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tre White: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joshua Morgan: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Seton Hall Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyrese Samuel: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KC Ndefo: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kadary Richmond: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Al-Amir Dawes: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Femi Odukale: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
USC vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|USC Rank
|USC AVG
|Seton Hall AVG
|Seton Hall Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|96th
|67.4
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|42nd
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|31.6
|187th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.