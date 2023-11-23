SWAC Games Today: How to Watch SWAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 13
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With the college football season entering Week 13, the slate includes one game that features teams from the SWAC. To ensure you catch all of the action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.
SWAC Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tuskegee Golden Tigers at Alabama State Hornets
|3:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
