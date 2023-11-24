The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Friday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Adam Erne light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Erne stats and insights

Erne is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Erne has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 43 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.