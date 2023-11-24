Will Adam Erne Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 24?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Friday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Adam Erne light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Erne stats and insights
- Erne is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Erne has no points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 43 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
