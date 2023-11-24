The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators is set for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Adam Pelech find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Pelech score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pelech stats and insights

Pelech is yet to score through 15 games this season.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Pelech has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelech recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 21:46 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:17 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 25:17 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:34 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:45 Home L 4-2 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 3:24 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:18 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:23 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 26:32 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.