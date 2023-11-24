Will Adam Pelech Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 24?
The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators is set for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Adam Pelech find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adam Pelech score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pelech stats and insights
- Pelech is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- In one game versus the Senators this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Pelech has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pelech recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|21:46
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|25:17
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|3:24
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|24:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|26:32
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.