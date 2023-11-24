In the upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Adam Ruzicka to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruzicka stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Ruzicka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:34 Away L 4-2 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:33 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:14 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:08 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:23 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 4-2 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 5:16 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-1

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

