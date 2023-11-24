Will Adam Ruzicka Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 24?
In the upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Adam Ruzicka to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Ruzicka stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Ruzicka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|6:34
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:33
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|5:16
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 3-1
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
