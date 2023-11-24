Can we expect Alex Tuch scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Tuch stats and insights

  • In four of 16 games this season, Tuch has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (zero shots).
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:56 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:18 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:29 Away L 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 20:21 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 21:38 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:15 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 17:50 Away W 5-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:26 Home W 4-0
10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:06 Away L 5-4
10/24/2023 Senators 2 1 1 17:28 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

