Alex Tuch Game Preview: Sabres vs. Penguins - November 24
The Buffalo Sabres, with Alex Tuch, are in action Friday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Tuch's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Alex Tuch vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)
Sabres vs Penguins Game Info
Tuch Season Stats Insights
- Tuch's plus-minus this season, in 16:06 per game on the ice, is -3.
- Tuch has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 16 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Tuch has a point in eight of 16 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.
- Tuch has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability that Tuch goes over his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.
- Tuch has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Tuch Stats vs. the Penguins
- On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 47 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|16
|Games
|4
|11
|Points
|1
|5
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|0
