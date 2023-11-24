The Buffalo Sabres, with Alex Tuch, are in action Friday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Tuch's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Alex Tuch vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Sabres vs Penguins Game Info

Tuch Season Stats Insights

Tuch's plus-minus this season, in 16:06 per game on the ice, is -3.

Tuch has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 16 games played, including multiple goals once.

Tuch has a point in eight of 16 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Tuch has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Tuch goes over his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Tuch has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tuch Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 47 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 16 Games 4 11 Points 1 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

