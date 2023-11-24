Should you wager on Alex Vlasic to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Friday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic is yet to score through 15 games this season.

In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Vlasic has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 58 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:28 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 4-2 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 9:53 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:21 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:45 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.