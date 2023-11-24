Will Alexander Romanov Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 24?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Alexander Romanov a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Romanov stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Romanov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Senators this season, but has not scored.
- Romanov has zero points on the power play.
- Romanov's shooting percentage is 2.9%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Romanov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:33
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|21:51
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|23:39
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|25:23
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:16
|Away
|W 3-0
Islanders vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
