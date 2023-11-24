For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Alexander Romanov a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Romanov stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Romanov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Senators this season, but has not scored.

Romanov has zero points on the power play.

Romanov's shooting percentage is 2.9%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Romanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:04 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:52 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:33 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:07 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 21:51 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:39 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:54 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 25:23 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:16 Away W 3-0

Islanders vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

