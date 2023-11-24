The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is set for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Mangiapane stats and insights

Mangiapane has scored in four of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal versus the Stars this season in one game (three shots).

Mangiapane has scored one goal on the power play.

Mangiapane's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Mangiapane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:51 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:38 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:15 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:45 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:04 Away L 5-4 SO 11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 3:02 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:35 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 5-2

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.