Will Andrew Mangiapane Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 24?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is set for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Mangiapane stats and insights
- Mangiapane has scored in four of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored one goal versus the Stars this season in one game (three shots).
- Mangiapane has scored one goal on the power play.
- Mangiapane's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Mangiapane recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:51
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|15:38
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:15
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|3:02
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|17:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 5-2
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
