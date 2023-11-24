Andrew Mangiapane will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars face off on Friday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Mangiapane against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Mangiapane has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 14:53 on the ice per game.

Mangiapane has scored a goal in four of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In nine of 18 games this season, Mangiapane has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In six of 18 games this season, Mangiapane has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Mangiapane has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Mangiapane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 18 Games 4 11 Points 3 5 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.