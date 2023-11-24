Will Anthony Duclair score a goal when the San Jose Sharks play the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 3:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

Duclair has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

On the power play, Duclair has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Duclair's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 67 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 5-1 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:12 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:48 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 6-0

Sharks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

