Anthony Duclair and the San Jose Sharks will play on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. Prop bets for Duclair are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Anthony Duclair vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

Duclair has averaged 14:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -13).

Duclair has a goal in three games this season through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In three of 16 games this year, Duclair has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Duclair has had an assist twice this season in 16 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Duclair's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Duclair Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 67 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 16 Games 2 5 Points 0 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

