Auston Matthews will be among those in action Friday when his Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Prop bets for Matthews are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Auston Matthews vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews has averaged 21:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In Matthews' 17 games played this season he's scored in seven of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Matthews has a point in 10 of 17 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In seven of 17 games this season, Matthews has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Matthews' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Matthews going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Matthews Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 17 Games 3 21 Points 2 14 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

