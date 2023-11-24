The Chicago Blackhawks' (5-12) injury report has six players listed heading into their Friday, November 24 matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-2) at United Center, with a start time of 2:00 PM ET.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back John Klingberg D Out Undisclosed Matt Murray G Out Hip Conor Timmins D Out Lower Body Timothy Liljegren D Out Lower Body

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 43 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Chicago allows 3.7 goals per game (63 total), which ranks 22nd in the league.

With a goal differential of -20, they are 31st in the league.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

Toronto's 60 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+2) ranks 15th in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-250) Blackhawks (+200) 6.5

