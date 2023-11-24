The Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-2) are heavily favored when they go on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-12) on Friday, November 24. The Maple Leafs are -250 on the moneyline to win against the Blackhawks (+200) in the game, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Chicago's games this season have had over 6.5 goals seven of 17 times.

In the 15 times this season the Maple Leafs have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 9-6 in those games.

This season the Blackhawks have five wins in the 17 games in which they've been an underdog.

Toronto has had moneyline odds of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Chicago has a record of 4-3 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 2-8 6-4-0 6.5 3.40 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.40 3.60 7 25.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 6-4-0 6.4 2.90 3.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.90 3.90 4 14.8% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

