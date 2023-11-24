Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pay attention to William Nylander and Connor Bedard in particular on Friday, when the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET.
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Maple Leafs (-250)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-CHI
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Bedard is among the top options on offense for Chicago, with 16 points this season, as he has recorded 10 goals and six assists in 17 games.
- Chicago's Philipp Kurashev has posted 11 total points (one per game), with four goals and seven assists.
- This season, Corey Perry has scored four goals and contributed five assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of nine.
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a 1-6-0 record this season, with an .879 save percentage (58th in the league). In 8 games, he has 196 saves, and has given up 27 goals (3.9 goals against average).
Maple Leafs Players to Watch
- One of the top offensive players this season for Toronto, Nylander has 27 points in 17 games (12 goals, 15 assists).
- Auston Matthews has 14 goals and seven assists, equaling 21 points (1.2 per game).
- Mitchell Marner has 20 points for Toronto, via five goals and 15 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov (4-1-2) has a goals against average of 3.6 on the season. His .878% save percentage ranks 59th in the NHL.
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|7th
|3.53
|Goals Scored
|2.53
|31st
|24th
|3.41
|Goals Allowed
|3.71
|28th
|11th
|31.6
|Shots
|26.9
|31st
|20th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.9
|28th
|5th
|29.41%
|Power Play %
|10.53%
|30th
|24th
|75.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.79%
|21st
