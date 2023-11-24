Pay attention to William Nylander and Connor Bedard in particular on Friday, when the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard is among the top options on offense for Chicago, with 16 points this season, as he has recorded 10 goals and six assists in 17 games.

Chicago's Philipp Kurashev has posted 11 total points (one per game), with four goals and seven assists.

This season, Corey Perry has scored four goals and contributed five assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of nine.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a 1-6-0 record this season, with an .879 save percentage (58th in the league). In 8 games, he has 196 saves, and has given up 27 goals (3.9 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Toronto, Nylander has 27 points in 17 games (12 goals, 15 assists).

Auston Matthews has 14 goals and seven assists, equaling 21 points (1.2 per game).

Mitchell Marner has 20 points for Toronto, via five goals and 15 assists.

Ilya Samsonov (4-1-2) has a goals against average of 3.6 on the season. His .878% save percentage ranks 59th in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 7th 3.53 Goals Scored 2.53 31st 24th 3.41 Goals Allowed 3.71 28th 11th 31.6 Shots 26.9 31st 20th 31.1 Shots Allowed 32.9 28th 5th 29.41% Power Play % 10.53% 30th 24th 75.44% Penalty Kill % 76.79% 21st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.