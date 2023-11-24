Will Blake Coleman Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 24?
When the Calgary Flames play the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Blake Coleman score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Coleman stats and insights
- In five of 19 games this season, Coleman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (two shots).
- Coleman has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Coleman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:05
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|15:28
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|15:27
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|16:19
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|18:42
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.