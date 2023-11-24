The New York Islanders' upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators is slated for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Bo Horvat light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Horvat stats and insights

  • Horvat has scored in four of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Senators this season, he has attempted six shots and scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
  • He has a 9.3% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have conceded 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:24 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:15 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:16 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:55 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:09 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 5-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 20:06 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:22 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:24 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.