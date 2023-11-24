Bo Horvat will be among those in action Friday when his New York Islanders play the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Prop bets for Horvat are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Bo Horvat vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

Horvat's plus-minus this season, in 18:36 per game on the ice, is -2.

Horvat has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 10 of 17 games this year, Horvat has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Horvat has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Horvat's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Horvat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Horvat Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 49 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 17 Games 3 14 Points 4 5 Goals 3 9 Assists 1

