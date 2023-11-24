In the upcoming matchup versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Bobby Brink to score a goal for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Brink has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 39 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Brink recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:54 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:32 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:41 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 17:20 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 2 2 0 17:46 Home W 6-2

Flyers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

