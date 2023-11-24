On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Ottawa Senators. Is Brock Nelson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Nelson stats and insights

  • Nelson has scored in seven of 18 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has taken four shots in one game against the Senators this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Nelson has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • Nelson's shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have conceded 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Nelson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 15:46 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 2 1 1 17:33 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:36 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:01 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:14 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:00 Away W 3-0

Islanders vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

