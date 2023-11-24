Brock Nelson will be among those in action Friday when his New York Islanders meet the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Looking to bet on Nelson's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brock Nelson vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Nelson has averaged 17:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In seven of 18 games this year Nelson has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In eight of 18 games this season, Nelson has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Nelson has an assist in four of 18 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Nelson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Nelson Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 18 Games 4 13 Points 3 9 Goals 3 4 Assists 0

