The Washington Wizards (2-6), on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, take on the Milwaukee Bucks (5-3). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and MNMT.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bucks Games

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 2 blocks.

Damian Lillard averages 22.5 points, 4.5 assists and 6 boards per game.

Malik Beasley puts up 11.5 points, 4 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field and 45.5% from downtown with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Bobby Portis averages 11 points, 2 assists and 5 boards.

Brook Lopez puts up 13 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma puts up 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game for the Wizards.

On a per-game basis, Tyus Jones gets the Wizards 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Poole is averaging 18.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 21.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Wizards are receiving 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Deni Avdija this season.

The Wizards are getting 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Delon Wright this year.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Bucks Wizards 118 Points Avg. 119 120.3 Points Allowed Avg. 126.5 47.7% Field Goal % 48.6% 36.5% Three Point % 36.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.