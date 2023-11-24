In the upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Calen Addison to find the back of the net for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Addison stats and insights

Addison is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 67 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Addison recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.