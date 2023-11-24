Calen Addison and the San Jose Sharks will play the Montreal Canadiens at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, at SAP Center at San Jose. Thinking about a bet on Addison? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Calen Addison vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Addison Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Addison has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 18:12 on the ice per game.

Addison has yet to score a goal this season through 19 games played.

In six of 19 games this year, Addison has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In six of 19 games this season, Addison has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Addison has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Addison has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Addison Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 67 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 19 Games 3 6 Points 1 0 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.