In the upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Calle Jarnkrok to score a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarnkrok stats and insights

Jarnkrok has scored in three of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (zero shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Jarnkrok's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 63 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Jarnkrok recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:28 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:09 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:20 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:02 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 1 0 1 15:40 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 17:38 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:13 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:11 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:04 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-2 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

