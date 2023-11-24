Will Cam Atkinson Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 24?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, is Cam Atkinson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Atkinson stats and insights
- In seven of 19 games this season, Atkinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Atkinson averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 39 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Atkinson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|16:32
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|18:04
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|18:07
|Home
|L 5-2
Flyers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
