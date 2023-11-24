The Philadelphia Flyers, Cam Atkinson among them, face the New York Rangers on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Atkinson against the Rangers, we have lots of info to help.

Cam Atkinson vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

Atkinson's plus-minus this season, in 17:29 per game on the ice, is -6.

Atkinson has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

Atkinson has a point in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In three of 19 games this year, Atkinson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Atkinson goes over his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 39 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 19 Games 1 13 Points 0 8 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

