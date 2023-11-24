Will Cameron York Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 24?
Will Cameron York score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers on Friday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Cameron York score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
York stats and insights
- York has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
- York has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 39 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
York recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|22:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|20:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:54
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:45
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:29
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|25:04
|Home
|L 5-2
Flyers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
