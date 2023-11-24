Will Cameron York score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers on Friday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

York stats and insights

York has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

York has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 39 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

York recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 22:55 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:34 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:54 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:58 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:45 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:50 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:45 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:29 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 25:04 Home L 5-2

Flyers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

