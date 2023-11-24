Can we count on Casey Cizikas finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders face off with the Ottawa Senators at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas stats and insights

  • In three of 18 games this season, Cizikas has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Cizikas has no points on the power play.
  • Cizikas' shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have given up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Cizikas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:14 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 12:19 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:55 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:52 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:50 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0

Islanders vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

