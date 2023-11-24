Can we count on Casey Cizikas finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders face off with the Ottawa Senators at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Cizikas has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Cizikas has no points on the power play.

Cizikas' shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Cizikas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:14 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 12:19 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:55 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:52 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:50 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0

Islanders vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

