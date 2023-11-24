Will Casey Mittelstadt Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 24?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Friday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Mittelstadt stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Mittelstadt averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Mittelstadt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|23:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|19:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:04
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:18
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|21:39
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:47
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:10
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|15:12
|Away
|W 5-2
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
