The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Friday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Mittelstadt stats and insights

In three of 19 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Mittelstadt averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 23:21 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:29 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:58 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:04 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:18 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:39 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:47 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:10 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 15:12 Away W 5-2

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

