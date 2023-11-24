Casey Mittelstadt will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins face off at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. There are prop bets for Mittelstadt available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Sabres vs Penguins Game Info

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Mittelstadt has averaged 17:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In three of 19 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Mittelstadt has a point in 11 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In 10 of 19 games this year, Mittelstadt has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Mittelstadt hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 19 Games 4 15 Points 3 3 Goals 0 12 Assists 3

