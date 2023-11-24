Will Colin Miller light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Miller 2022-23 stats and insights

Miller scored in six of 79 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Miller tallied one goal on the power play.

Miller averaged 1.3 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 5.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blue Jackets allowed 329 total goals (4.0 per game), ranking 31st in league action in goals against.

The Blue Jackets did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.