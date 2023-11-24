On Friday at 3:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Connor Brown going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Connor Brown score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

Brown is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Brown has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 43 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:10 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 6-4 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:25 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 7-4 10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 4-1 10/17/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:13 Away W 6-1

Oilers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

