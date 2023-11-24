The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Friday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Connor Clifton light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Clifton stats and insights

Clifton is yet to score through 17 games this season.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Clifton has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Clifton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:50 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:21 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:03 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:06 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:01 Home L 5-1 10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 4:28 Away L 5-4

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

