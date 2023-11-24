The Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid included, will face the Washington Capitals on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Does a wager on McDavid intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor McDavid vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -115)

1.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McDavid Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, McDavid has averaged 19:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

McDavid has scored a goal in five of 16 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

McDavid has a point in 11 of 16 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In nine of 16 games this year, McDavid has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

McDavid's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of McDavid going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 68.9%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McDavid Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 43 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 16 Games 2 16 Points 3 6 Goals 2 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.