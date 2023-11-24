Will Curtis Lazar Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 24?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, is Curtis Lazar a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lazar stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Lazar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Lazar has zero points on the power play.
- Lazar's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.1 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lazar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|13:17
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|10:54
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:56
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|12:48
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.