For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, is Curtis Lazar a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lazar stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, Lazar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Lazar has zero points on the power play.

Lazar's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.1 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lazar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 13:17 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:54 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:56 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:48 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:07 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:55 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.